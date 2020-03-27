German Embassy donates nearly MKD 2.5 million to support Covid-19 healthcare centers

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The German Embassy to North Macedonia is allocating funds from the budget of small-scale projects as assistance to Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Disease, Clinic of Anaesthesiology, Reanimation and Intensive Care and Clinic of Neurosurgery meant to treat Covid-19 patients.

Ambassador Thomas Gerberich, Health Minister Venko Filipche and HOPE’s regional manager Dr. Vlatko Uzevski signed a donation agreement amounting to MKD 2.450,000 for purchase of medical equipment, German Embassy said in a press release.

We wish the medical staff a lot of strength and a quick recovery for all patients, press release reads.