German, Dutch and Finnish grands prix cancelled by MotoGP

Hamburg, 29 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The MotoGP season will not begin until at least August after three more races in Germany, Finland and the Netherlands were cancelled on Wednesday due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of promoter Dorna Sports, said.

“On behalf of Dorna I would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve.”

The elite MotoGP class have not raced this year with only Moto2 and Moto3 races possible at the season-opening meet in Qatar in March. Since then every race has been postponed or cancelled amid the global pandemic.

The German Grand Prix should have been on June 21, the Netherlands a week later and Finland on July 12.

Next on the calendar is the Czech Grand Prix on August 9.

Three races from the start of the season have been rescheduled in Isan, Thailand (October 4), Austin, Texas (November 15) and Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina (November 22).

Dates have not yet been found for the postponed French, Italian and Catalan Grands Prix.