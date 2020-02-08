German commissioner for eastern states resigns amid Thuringia turmoil

The government commissioner for Germany’s eastern states announced his resignation on Saturday after coming under pressure from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Christian Hirte’s departure comes as Merkel’s party grapples with the fallout from a shock vote in the small state of Thuringia that saw the state premier elected with the help of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

“Chancellor Merkel told me in a conversation that I can no longer be the federal government commissioner for the new states. Following her suggestion, I therefore asked for my dismissal,” he wrote on Twitter.

The commissioner’s role is to help along the integration process of the five states – including Thuringia – that were formerly in East Germany before reunification in 1990.

Hirte is also the deputy head of Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state.

On Wednesday, state lawmakers from the centre-right CDU voted with the AfD to oust the incumbent left-wing premier of Thuringia.

The AfD is anti-immigrant and is accused of harbouring Nazi sympathizers in its extremist fringes. Working with the AfD has been a red line for Germany’s establishment parties.

It was not initially known when Hirte would leave his commissioner’s role, which is part of the Ministry for Economic Affairs.