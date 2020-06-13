German clubs to get 150 million euros TV money less 2020-21

German Bundesliga and second division clubs will next season receive 150 million euros (169 million dollars) less in domestic television rghts income than originally planned, Kicker sports magazine reported on Saturday.

Citing a letter from the finance commission of the German Football League (DFL) to the 36 clubs, the report said the clubs would get 1.2 billion euros and not 1.35 billion euros in 2020-21.

The DFL declined to comment on the report on Saturday.

The two leagues were suspended for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, restarting in mid-May behind closed doors and with the season to be completed on June 27/28.

Kicker said clubs have so far received 51 million euros in advance from the final instalment amid fears that several clubs could go bankrupt.

The remaining 200 million euros are to come once all games have been played but not all rights holders appear to have paid so far and may also withhold money after the completion of the season.

Kicker said that clubs could also lose 60 million euros from international broadcast rights after several DFL partners haven’t paid amid the pandemic.

The start date of the 2020-21 season is yet to be set, and it is also not clear whether and when fans can be admitted again.

Bidding for the various packages of the 2021-2025 broadcast has already started, and the DFL and clubs aim to at least generate the same 4.64 billion euros they got for the four seasons 2017-2021.