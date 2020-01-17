Gerberich: Prospects to start EU talks before Zagreb summit look good

Skopje, 17 January 2020 (MIA) – German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich feels that North Macedonia’s chances to get a date to start talks with the EU before the Zagreb summit in May are realistic.

“The general outlook is positive. In my opinion, North Macedonia’s prospects to start accession negotiations before the Zagreb summit in May are good. We give you our support and remain your partner within the EU towards this aim,” Ambassador Gerberich said in an interview with TV 24’s Thrilling program.

According to the German Ambassador, adopting the proposed Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office would be highly beneficial for the start of negotiations.

“Now it’s up to the opposition and the government coalition to reach an agreement,” Gerberich said, “and, if possible, swiftly enact the proposal.” mr/