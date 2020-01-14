0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Gen. Gjurchinovski takes part in NATO Military Committee session

Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski is taking part Tuesday and Wednesday in the 182nd Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session, held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 14 January 2020 17:00
