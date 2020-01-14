Gen. Gjurchinovski takes part in NATO Military Committee session

Поврзани вести
Parliament votes for first-ever Law on Youth Participation
14 January 2020 20:21
Gov’t adopts program to protect vulnerable power users
14 January 2020 17:43
Newly proposed Law on Financial Police to strengthen organized crime-fighting capacities
14 January 2020 16:44
SDSM leader Zaev meets US Ambassador Byrnes
14 January 2020 16:14
EU Commissioner Varhelyi set for first official visit to Skopje
14 January 2020 15:10
‘TNT’ case trial to resume Wednesday, Trajkovski to be escorted to court by police
14 January 2020 14:40