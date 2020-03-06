0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

GDP up 3.4 percent in Q4 of 2019: statistics

Growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.4 percent, according to State Statistical Office data.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 March 2020 19:02

