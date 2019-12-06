0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.Slajder

GDP notes 3,6% growth in Q3

The growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 was 3,6%, State Statistical Office data shows.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 6 December 2019 13:42
Back to top button
Close
Close