0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

GDP growth an upshot of good economic, fiscal policies: FinMin

GDP growth is an upshot of good economic and fiscal policies being implemented. The fiscal policy we're implementing as a government is focused on supporting the private sector to develop its competitiveness, through supporting investment in new technology, export, retaining quality staff, as well as investment in human capital to increase productivity in the long-run, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview with Lokalno.mk. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 10 March 2020 16:29
Back to top button
Close
Close