Gasoline prices slightly up, diesel remains unchanged

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels will increase by Mden 0.5, while those of diesel fuels will remain the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 is Mden 48.50 per liter and that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is Mden 50.50 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) remains Mden 45 per liter, while that of extra light household fuel drops by Mden 0.5 and stands at Mden 33 per liter.

The price of crude oil rises and now stands at Mden 20.106 per kilogram.