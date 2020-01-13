0_Web_Top storiesBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Gasoline, diesel prices remain unchanged

As of Monday midnight, the price of crude oil will increase by Mden 1,877 per kilogram, while those of gasoline and diesel fuels remain unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) has said.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 13 January 2020 14:31

