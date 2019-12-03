Gasification at the forefront in Economy Ministry’s 2020 budget

Поврзани вести
Gov’t submits opinion on authentic interpretation of Article 11 of Law on Pardoning to Parl’t
3 December 2019 20:37
Chinese involvement in Macedonian 5G network problematic, Gov’t to react
3 December 2019 19:52
MANU adopts charter on Macedonian language
3 December 2019 17:55
Petsas: Prespa Agreement is international accord that Greece cannot free from
3 December 2019 16:06
Prosecution has no evidence against me, Janeva tells court
3 December 2019 15:50
Customs Administration wraps up project on strengthening of capacities
3 December 2019 14:35
Провери го и оваClose
-
Bekteshi supports decision to put progressive taxation on hold2 November 2019 15:56
-
Improving PPPs capacities with help from UK29 October 2019 14:10
-
Let’s focus on our economy, Zhernovski, Bekteshi tell honorary consuls14 October 2019 11:52