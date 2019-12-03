0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Gasification at the forefront in Economy Ministry’s 2020 budget

The 2020 budget of the Ministry of Economy, estimated at 591 million denars (close EUR to 9.6 million), includes 120 million denars intended for the gasification project.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 3 December 2019 17:18
