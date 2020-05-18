Gashi and Sela favor July 26 elections

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – Alliance for Albanians (AA) and Alternativa favor July 26 as the date for the early parliamentary elections.

Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi said after Monday’s leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski that SDSM favored elections in June, while VMRO-DPMNE favored the onset of September.

“I hope we will meet in the coming days in order to agree on a date through consensus. We should take into consideration that the state needs institutions but also that people’s health is not put at risk on Election Day,” said Gashi.

AA leader Zijadin Sela referred to the Commission for Infectious Diseases’ report that the coronavirus situation is improving but there is still a high risk to the people’s health. The State Election Commission (SEC) has said it cannot administer the elections within 22 days after the end of the state of emergency, while OSCE/ODIHR has noted its preparedness to send observers but the date and the health protocols need to be agreed first.

“That is why our proposal is July 26 because it will be less risky for the citizens, while the borders will open so that the international observation mission can attend. At the same time, SEC will be able to check the Voters’ List,” said Sela and urged political parties to reach consensus.

He asked the President and the Prime Minister during the meeting if the state of emergency would end on May 30 and “they were not sure.”

“We should not determine a hypothetical date without knowing if the state of emergency will continue or not. I told them we should meet again and talk about elections when they are sure about the state of emergency,” noted Sela.

He added that President Pendarovski would inform the parties on the date of the next leaders’ meeting.