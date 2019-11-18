Gas pipeline blast kills seven in Bangladesh

Dhaka, 17 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least seven people were killed after a gas explosion at a residential building in south-eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighting official Purna Chandra Mutsuddi said the explosion occurred at the ground floor of a five-storey building in Patharghata in the port city of Chattogram (previously known as Chittagong) leaving five people dead at the scene.

Two others from among the 17 wounded died after being taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, he said.

A leak in a gas supply pipe might have caused the accident, Mutsuddi said.

The explosion blew off major portions of building’s ground floor as well as two boundary walls. Most of the victims of the blast are passersby who were hit as the boundary walls collapsed, he said.

Bangladesh’s junior minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid blamed negligence on the part of the gas distribution company for the accident.

“The explosion might have occurred because of lack of proper maintenance of the gas pipeline,” Hamid told reporters in Dhaka.

An investigation has been launched to determine the reason behind the accident, he said.