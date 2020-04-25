Gambling establishments granted permission to resume activities online

Skopje, 24 April 2020 (MIA) – The government decided at its Friday session to grant games of chance operators permission to resume their activities online, during the state of emergency.

Gambling establishments were shut down March 15, due to coronavirus preventive measures.

The adoption of this decree will allow 7,500 people to keep their jobs.

The decision will also allow the state to continue generating revenue from taxes on games of chance.

The government also adopted at the session the European Commission’s Temporary Framework to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.