Galloway: We share same values, stand side by side-together, as part of the most successful Alliance in history

After more than 20 years we are now NATO allies, what does that mean for both countries?

North Macedonia and the UK have been close partners throughout the last 20 years. The UK is delighted that North Macedonia is now NATO’s 30th ally. As countries, we share the same values, and stand side by side – together, as part of the most successful Alliance in history. Collective security is often taken for granted, but it is an important guarantor that contributes to freedom of speech, democracy, security and economic prosperity. Accession is also an indicator of reform within North Macedonia – a positive trajectory, which must continue and will of course ensure the betterment of everyone’s lives.

UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, how this affects the collaboration with North Macedonia? What can we expect in future?

Our already strong collaboration will continue to strengthen and grow in the years to come. The UK is is the No 1 Foreign Direct Investor in North Macedonia. Our trade relationship grew 40% last year. We are ready to sign a bilateral Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which will help to shape our future relationship. This will not only boost trade between our two countries, it also provides a framework for even more cooperation and further development of political, economic, social and cultural links.

The UK has left the EU, but not Europe, and we will continue to be a global, free-trading nation, able to shape our bilateral relationships with others. The UK is fully committed to regional stability and security in the Western Balkans, and since 2017 we have quadrupled our bilateral programme support in the region. We are a partner of North Macedonia and we strongly support the country`s Euro- Atlantic integration. We will continue working to help the country to build a prosperous and inclusive society.

The Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020, terminating British membership of the EU single market and customs union. Extension of one or two years is possible. Can we expect this due to the corona virus crisis?

The transition period ends on 31 December 2020. This is enshrined in UK law. There is no intention for the UK to request to extend the transition period. We are determined to work quickly and are fully committed to the negotiations, so are exploring alternative ways to continue discussions.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier, has the corona virus, while his UK counterpart David Frost, has symptoms and has gone into self-isolation. How this affects the UK-EU relations?

I, of course, send both Michel Barnier and my colleague David Frost my best wishes for their recoveries. Our advice for everyone around what to do to manage the spread of coronavirus is clearly set out. The UK remains in regular contact with the European Commission to explore alternative ways to continue discussions in light of the impact of coronavirus, and will be guided by scientific advice. The previous structure of negotiations is likely to change to reflect the current situation. We are exploring flexibility in the structure for the coming weeks, including more continuous discussions rather than set ‘rounds’.

You welcomed the establishment of the mobile hospital within the Skopje Clinical centre. Do you think the government takes the right moves to fight the pandemic?

We welcome the government measures to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus in North Macedonia. The mobile hospital within the Skopje Clinical Centre was a joint venture of engineers from the Army of North Macedonia and City of Skopje. This is an excellent example of good cooperation between institutions and doubles the capacities of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases. Inter-institutional cooperation is very important, especially in these critical times. Working together on building capacities for coronavirus patients is important so as not to overwhelm the Macedonian health system.

How UK is dealing with the coronavirus, what measures has Your country enforced, You are here in North Macedonia, can you make comparison with the measures that are being enforced here in terms of exchanging positive experiences?

The UK is a world leader in preparing for and managing disease outbreaks, and the research and development of vaccines. Our approach will always be led by medical experts. The UK is reinforcing the resilience of vulnerable countries; pursuing a vaccine; supporting the global economy and enabling travelling nationals to return home where necessary.

In terms of what the UK is doing at home, we have a science-led action plan, which is delivering on mitigating the impact of the outbreak. We are advising the public to adopt social distancing and have announced the closure of entertainment, hospitality and leisure premises, based on recommendations from our Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. And those that can are being asked to work from home.

I think there’s a lot that can be learned by exchanging experiences. This is an incredibly challenging situation and the entire world needs to cooperate, exchange ideas and best practices.

What are the forecasts for the economic consequences of the coronavirus in the UK and what is being done in that direction?

The economic challenges we are facing, and will face in the future, will undoubtedly be incredibly challenging and will require a unified global effort.

In the UK, we have already responded with coordinated fiscal and monetary action, have made loans and guarantees available to help firms continue operating. The Bank of England has now provided £200bn easing and reduced interest rates to 0.1%, their lowest point in history. We have acted to provide security and support for businesses and those who become ill or cannot work.

Internationally, we support a powerful and co-ordinated economic response, which is vital to manage and reduce the economic damage and ensure that people have access to the critical goods that they need. It is essential we continue to protect and promote free trade throughout and beyond this international crisis.

China and Russia are sending medical help for Italy and France. Is the corona virus changing the global political scene?

Covid-19 will change the world in ways we just don’t yet know. But we need to recognise that our friends and allies while facing their own domestic challenges are stepping up real substantive support.

On 26 March, the UK announced new funding of £210m – bringing our total to £250m – to support the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate the development of new Covid vaccines. We also announced £40m for development of new drugs and £23m for diagnostics research.

The EU will channel €37 billion to citizens, regions and countries hit the hardest by coronavirus. For North Macedonia that means €4m for immediate needs, €50m for socio economic recovery and other funding as well. North Macedonia is part of the Green Lanes initiative ensuring supply routes, is part of the Joint Procurement Agreement to meet equipment needs, and just joined ISA2 to ensure interoperability of public administrations. This will make a real difference to people’s lives.

The US just made a further $274 million available in their second tranche of international funding to deal with coronavirus, with $100 million allocated for Europe. US Europe Command provided air support to transport goods to the region. Most recently, helping to transport ventilators from Norway to North Macedonia and Montenegro.

NATO is alive to this. The Reflection Process launched by NATO yesterday will be looking at the changing geopolitical context. NATO Allies are also fully aware of the risks of some countries using disinformation to take advantage of this crisis. Allies are pushing back by ensuring transparent and timely information.

At that very same meeting, as well as welcoming North Macedonia to NATO, the UK’s Foreign Secretary called on all NATO Allies to work together to beat the coronavirus, by using NATO’s expertise in military planning, resilience and countering disinformation.

One for the end, how the Covid-19 affected your everyday life?

As an Embassy we have adopted to the situation and are taking all measures seriously to protect our Embassy colleagues and to stay safe and healthy. I am adjusting to working from home and with my family, trying to find innovative and creative things to do with my children and maintain our well-being. We read books, play family games and continue our school classes virtually. We also watch TV and try not to eat too much. I also have online meetings with colleagues and coordinate daily on working tasks and obligations whilst making sure that everyone has the time to balance their work and changing family obligations. We all need to find ways now to stay safe and stay healthy.

Aleksandar Atanasov

Photo: Darko Popov