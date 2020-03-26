G20 leaders vow coordinated effort to limit global coronavirus impact

Riyadh, 26 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The group of 20 (G20) largest economies have vowed to inject more than 5 trillion dollars into the global economy as part of their coordinated response to limit the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are injecting over 5 trillion dollars into the global economy as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic,” according to a statement released after the conclusion of a virtual meeting led by Saudi Arabia.

Oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia, which holds the presidency of the G20 this year, called for an “extraordinary virtual summit” to discuss implications of the health crisis on people and economies.

The group’s finance ministers and central bank governors will coordinate and work closely with international organizations to develop and deliver “appropriate international financial assistance,” the statement added.

The leaders also plan to expand manufacturing capacity to meet the increasing needs for medical supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We are at war with a virus – and not winning it,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres told the meeting. “This war needs a war-time plan to fight it.”

The plan should aim to suppress transmission of Covid-19 as quickly as possible, minimize the social and economic impact and prepare the recovery stage to build “a more sustainable, inclusive and equitable economy.”

The G20 vowed to maintain the flow of goods and services across borders, resolve disruptions to global supply chains and facilitate international trade.

Since it began spreading in December, the Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has killed more than 18,000 people and infected more than 416,000 worldwide.

In efforts to curb the spread of the virus, many countries have stopped international flights, closed schools and restricted citizens’ movement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will increase its supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients, daily necessities, and anti-epidemic and other supplies to the international market, according to Xinhua news agency.

China will also continue to pursue a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, he said.

“In order to limit the economic impact on our economies – and to maintain our ability to manufacture and provide the necessary protective and medical equipment, it is imperative that we keep trade flows and supply chains open,” the European Union said in a statement following the meeting.

Kicking off the summit, Saudi King Salman urged the bloc to take “firm” measures at various levels.

“This human crisis requires a global response. The world counts on us to come together and cooperate in order to face this challenge,” he said.

“The G20 must assume the responsibility of reinforcing cooperation in financing research and development for therapeutics and a vaccine for Covid-19,” he said in remarks released in English by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

Amid the slowdown in global growth and the turmoil in financial markets, the G20 has a pivotal role to counter the economic and social impact, Salman said.

“On the trade front, the G20 must send a strong signal to restore confidence in the global economy by resuming, as soon as possible, the normal flow of goods and services, especially vital medical supplies.”

Salman also suggested support for the countries hard hit by the pandemic.

The G20 covers two-thirds of the global population, representing 85 per cent of global economic output and 75 per cent of global trade.

The group comprises 19 leading economic powers and the European Union.