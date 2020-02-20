0_Macedonia.PortalBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FVA: No food shipments from China

The alarm in the Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) was on after the emergence of the coronavirus, but director Zoran Atanasov says there is no room for panic considering that China immediately introduced an export ban from the affected areas.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 20 February 2020 17:36
