Fund for Innovations to evaluate proposed projects to tackle coronacrisis

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) — The Fund for Innovations and Technology Development is hosting Wednesday presentations of proposals that made the final cut following its public call for creative ways to improve people’s quality of life in extraordinary circumstances.

The public call—titled CREATON: Stay at Home, Save a Life; Be Creative & Help—was supported by the Embassy of Switzerland to the Republic of North Macedonia, USAID, UNDP, UNICEF, and the Chamber of Commerce for Information and Communication Technologies – MASIT.

It’s the first of a series of initiatives that the Fund is planning to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

During the 72 hours it was open, 546 entries were submitted to the contest, according to the Fund.

Finalists are pitching their project proposals via video conference.

Most of them, according to the Fund’s website, are offering ideas to improve online education, healthcare, business, and trade in a time of crisis, but also help the media, arts, and entertainment industry.

The chosen projects should be put into practice within 15 days, and they’re “expected to be fully functional in normal conditions, as well, after the COVID-19 preventative measures end,” according to the Fund.

The total budget is Mden 10 million. Each proposal can receive up to EUR 10,000 in local currency. mr/