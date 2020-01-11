Fund for Innovations: In fast-track call, 45 companies propose EUR 8.8m in investments

Skopje, 11 January 2020 (MIA) – Forty-five companies nationwide answered the call for grant applications as part of the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development’s newly introduced fast-track program for cofinancing advances in technology.

If greenlighted, the submitted projects would be granted EUR 2,750,000, which is 92 percent of the total budget allocated to the fast-track program, i.e., EUR 3 million.

The total investment value is estimated at EUR 8.8 million, with the companies investing more than EUR 6 million in their projects, and the government providing the remaining 30 percent.

Most applications came from small (24) and micro (17) businesses, while the remaining (4) are medium-sized enterprises.

Project proposals were submitted by companies from Skopje, Shtip, Veles, Ohrid, Krushevo, Tetovo and Gostivar.

The applicants’ projects span 15 industrial sectors.

Trade and sales proposals dominate, though also included are the marketing, agriculture, construction, energy, hospitality, and medicine sectors.

According to the fast-track program rules, the submitted projects will be considered by the Investment Approval Committee, which will make the final decision.

The committee will meet in late January, with newly elected members Noel Gregor Paterson-Jones of the United Kingdom and Vibhu Sharma of the Netherlands. Both are experts in the field of innovation and new technologies.

The companies and their investment proposals will be evaluated according to five criteria: advance in technology, project quality, market potential, project team capacity, and project impact. mr/