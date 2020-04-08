Fund for Innovations: 16 applications picked at public call to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – Sixteen applications have been picked out of more than 500 sent for the CREATON public call to tackle COVID-19 challenges, issued by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development.

The public call was supported by the Embassy of Switzerland to North Macedonia, USAID, UNDP, UNICEF, and the Chamber of Commerce for Information and Communication Technologies – MASIT.

Fund’s director Jovan Despotovski said Wednesday that many citizens, companies and organizations had sent some innovative solutions that could help overcome challenges in several areas, including medicine, education and culture.

“After having issued the call 20 days ago, we received over 500 applications within 72 hours. It speaks volumes about the level of social engagement and responsibility of many citizens, companies and organizations in the country,” Despotovski told a news conference.

Nearly 158 applications were shortlisted for the second evaluation phase, he said. “Today, on the 20th day since the call was issued, we are presenting 16 solutions picked by the evaluation committee as having the best quality and having the capacity to contribute to overcoming the consequences of the crisis,” stated Despotovski.

Of those that made the cut, there are solutions involving medicine, digital tools as support to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to weather the crisis, education digital tools, culture and leisure tools. “What’s more important is that we have some solutions to be part of the fight against fake news that is escalating not only in the country, but also around the world,” said Despotovski.

All 16 applicants are given 15-day deadline to make their solutions functional.

The total budget is 10 million denars and each proposal can receive up to EUR 10,000 in local currency. The call is the first in a series of the Fund’s initiatives to tackle with the COVID-19 consequences.