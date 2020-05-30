Functional institutions needed to look after citizens’ best interests, says PM Spasovski

Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – The government’s top priority is protecting public health. All measures it has adopted have been in line with protecting citizens’ health and the healthcare system, as well as making sure institutions function properly and ensuring public order, in order to manage the coronacrisis, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said following Saturday’s session of the Security Council during which extending the state of emergency was discussed.

He underlined that managing the economic effects of the crisis is as important as managing the healthcare ones and added that one of the reasons the government asked for another 14-day extension of the state of emergency was to implement the third set of economic measures, aimed to restart the domestic economy and support citizens.

“In these 14 days the government should finalize all aspects of dealing with the economic effects of the crisis and continue to implement measures to manage the pandemic,” Spasovski said.

The PM pointed out that we’ll all have to learn to live with the pandemic. He added that every individual has to be aware of the situation, act responsibly and behave accordingly in the future.

“Institutions must function in full capacity, in order to make decisions that will be in the best interest of both citizens and the economy. The country is currently functioning, amid a healthcare and economic crisis, without Parliament and is governed by a caretaker government formed to organize parliamentary election. Democratic institutions, Parliament and a new government need to be formed in order to take over activities and manage the healthcare and economic effects of the coronacrisis,” Spasovski said.

He added that WHO analysis, as well as domestic data, show that the epidemic will prevail throughout the fall and even intensify in the winter. The country, Spasovski added, must therefore have at its disposal institutions that function in full capacity.

The PM called on citizens to respect coronavirus preventive measures and recommendations, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, etc. He also thanked everyone involved in the fight against the virus.