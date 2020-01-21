French trains, Paris metro close to normal as pensions strike wanes

France‘s high-speed trains were back to a full service on Monday, state railway company SNCF said, as a strike launched on December 5 against government pension reforms waned.

The Paris metro was also close to normal service, apart from one line, after the biggest union announced a shift from striking to an unspecified “other form of action.”

The capital’s public transport has been seriously disrupted since early December, with its staff among the biggest losers from reforms that would phase out their right to retire at 52 or 57.

Metro drivers’ union leader Laurent Djebali told newspaper Le Parisien on Saturday that employees needed to “recharge their batteries” after the lengthy strike.

But he said they would take part in planned protests on Friday.

Protesters gathered in Dunkirk on Monday to demonstrate as President Emmanuel Macron was in the northern city, France 3 television reported.

He was visiting a pharmaceutical firm which announced a 135-million-euro (150-million-dollar) investment in the region as part of an investment conference for foreign firms last year.

Macron was later due to launch this year’s edition of the Choose France investment summit in Versailles.

The centrist president has portrayed his reforms, including the pensions reforms and business-friendly changes to the labour laws, as essential to dynamizing the French economy and encouraging investment and employment.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that 8 billion euros’ worth of investments would be announced at this year’s conference.