French study: About 6 per cent of population likely to have had virus

Paris, 21 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Just under 6 per cent of the French population are likely to have been infected with the novel coronavirus by the time lockdown restrictions are due to be gradually lifted from May 11, researchers said in a study released on Tuesday.

That was far below the 70 per cent of the population who would need to have developed immunity in order to stop a new wave of Covid-19 disease once the lockdown is lifted, the researchers from France’s Institut Pasteur and other bodies said.

France has suffered one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of the disease, with over 20,000 deaths recorded as of Monday – although, unlike some other countries, its count includes deaths in old people’s homes and other residential centres, which make up just over half the total.

The researchers combined French hospital data with data from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to model rates of infection, illness, hospitalization and death.

They estimated that every infected person passed the disease on to an average of 3.31 other people before the lockdown went into effect on March 17.

However, that dropped to an estimated 0.52 new infections after the lockdown was implemented.

The researchers estimated that across France, 3.7 million people, representing 5.7 per cent of the population, are likely to have been infected by May 11.

However, that estimate comes with a wide range of uncertainty, with a range of between 3.5 to 10.3 per cent of the population estimated to be infected.

The highest estimated rates of infection are 12.3 per cent in Paris and the surrounding Ile de France region and 11.8 per cent in the hard-hit Greater East region.

“Population immunity appears insufficient to avoid a second wave if all control measures are released at the end of the lockdown,” the researchers warned.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer gave more details of plans for a phased reopening of the country’s schools from May 11.

The week of May 11 would see the oldest class in elementary schools and the first and third classes in primary schools go back, he told a parliamentary committee in a videoconference hearing.

Other classes would resume over the following two weeks.

But class sizes would be probably be limited to 15, with some children still following online classes or engaged in parallel activities, he said.

Blanquer said 4 per cent of students were still out of contact with their schools despite all efforts, and the main objective was to ensure that nobody dropped out of education due to the crisis.

“Our goal is not to complete the curriculum at all costs,” he said. “Instead, it’s to work out where every pupil is and how to reinforce what they have learnt, especially so that they can succeed next year.”

Blanquer said there would also be rules about social distancing, mask wearing and testing, to be worked out on the advice of health authorities.

President Emmanuel Macron has said that reuable masks should be available to all members of the public from May 11 and may be made compulsory on public transport.