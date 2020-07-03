French PM Philippe and government resign ahead of expected reshuffle

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has handed in his government’s resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, the Elysee Palace says in a statement.

The move paves the way for a government reshuffle, which was widely expected as Macron seeks a new wind for his centrist administration after the coronavirus epidemic.

There was no immediate indication as to whether Philippe would be re-appointed or Macron would select another premier for the remaining two years of his mandate.

Macron promised to “reinvent” himself after the coronavirus crisis, and there has been speculation that the president could seek a more social or more green orientation to compensate for the perception that his government to date has been strongly pro-business.

That might involve a change of premier, as Philippe comes from the centre-right. But names of other centre-right ministers have also been the subject of speculation to take up the position.

Philippe will stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.