French language festivities under auspices of President Pendarovski

Skopje, 2 March 2020 (MIA) – After meeting with French-language professors from the state university on Monday, President Stevo Pendarovski accepted the invitation to be the patron of 2020 festivities marking the 50th anniversary of the International Organization of French-speaking nations.

The organization, aka La Francophonie, was formed on March 20, 1970, under the motto Égalité, complémentarité, solidarité (Equality, complementarity, solidarity).

President Pendarovski and the French-language professors discussed current activities of the French-Language Teachers Association, the status of learning French as a second language in North Macedonia, as well as the role of the association in establishing Macedonian-French ties.

According to the President’s PR team, Pendarovski highlighted the significance that the Republic of North Macedonia attaches to its being a part of the Francophonie, promoting its bedrock values that align with the country’s strategic commitments to join the EU and NATO.

President Pendarovski also announced the appointment of Ambassador Pajo Avirovic as the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of North Macedonia to the Permanent Council of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

Avirovic is the current Director of the Directorate for Bilateral Relations with Non-European States at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he has been working for more than two decades.

During his professional career, he was Ambassador to the State of Israel (2009-2011 and 2014-2018) and Head of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Macedonia to the United Nations in New York (2011-2014). mr/