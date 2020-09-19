French finance minister Bruno Le Maire tests positive for coronavirus

Paris, 19 September 2020 (dpa/MIA) – France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has tested positive for coronavirus.

Le Maire has gone into isolation at home and has no symptoms, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He plans to self-isolate for seven days and continue to fulfil his duties from there.

The 51-year-old politician is not the first member of France’s government to become infected with the coronavirus.

Franck Riester, former culture minister and current foreign trade minister, tested positive in March.