Paris, 1 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – France on Wednesday recorded 509 new deaths of hospitalized coronavirus patients, bringing its total death toll to 4,032, General Health Director Jerome Salomon said.

The daily figure is slightly up on Tuesday’s count of 499 deaths.

56,989 positive tests for the coronavirus had been carried out, up from 52,128 as of Tuesday, Salomon said.