French Covid-19 death toll tops 25,000

Paris, 4 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak in France has reached 25,201, the Health Ministry says, with 306 new deaths recorded since Sunday.

The epidemic has nevertheless been slowing in recent weeks, with the daily toll among hospitalized patients declining since the first half of April.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care stood at 3,696 as of Monday, the ministry said, 123 less than on Sunday. The figure, a key indicator of pressure on the hospital system, peaked at nearly 7,200 on April 9.