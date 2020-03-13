French coronavirus cases up 27 per cent to 3,661

France has now confirmed 3,661 cases of the new coronavirus, up 27 per cent on Thursday, Health Minister Olivier Veran told a daily press conference.

A total of 79 people infected with the virus have now died, up from 61 on Thursday, Veran said, and another 154 were seriously ill.

The spread of the virus on French territory was accelerating, the minister warned, and the country was “only at the beginning of the epidemic.”

Veran said that while all schools and creches have been ordered to close with effect from Monday, some would be staffed in order to look after the children of healthcare workers so that the latter could still go to work.