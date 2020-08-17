French Bacquet/Lambert duo to perform at Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – French oboe player Ariane Bacquet and pianist Theodore Lambert are set to give a concert Monday evening at St. Sophia Church within the Ohrid Summer Festival.

A diverse artist, Ariane Bacquet performs as a soloist, a member orchestras and chamber music formations and is active in the realm of teaching. She is always looking to diversify her practices and repertoire and is involved in numerous projects. She often plays with orchestras or ensembles, like Orchestre de Lille, Opéra de Limoges and Appassionato ensemble and gives concerts as a soloist or as part of a chamber music group: woodwind quintet, duo with piano, etc.

Over the past two years she has participated in multiple international orchestra’s academies such as the Schleswig Holstein’s and had the opportunity to play in renowned German concert halls (Elbphilharmonie, Konzerthaus Berlin) and under great conductors such as Christoph Eschenbach, with whom she had the chance to play a duo, in a concert recorded by NDR.

Ariane Bacquet also often plays with jazz artists and joined the Art sonic ensemble with which she plays pop and electronic music and free improvisation. In 2014 she graduated oboe and chamber music and obtained a diploma in musical studies at the High Conservatory of Paris (CNSMDP) where she later earned her Masters degree. At the same time, she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in French literature.

French pianist Theodore Lambert is a graduate of the Paris Conservatoire and a laureate of international competitions such as Virtuoses du Cœur Competition, International Chopin Competition in Brest, and Claude Bonneton International Competition.

He’s performed as a soloist at many festivals in Germany, the Netherlands and France, and is a founding member of the Aralia trio, in residence at ProQuartet – European Center for Chamber Music. The Aralia trio has performed at the la Roque d’Anthéron piano festival, and at festivals in Moscow, Manchester, Hague, Savona and Spoleto.

An active composer, Lambert’s works have been performed in France and Canada, and his latest piece Fragments Épars I for 13 instruments, commissioned by the Paris Conservatory, was premiered there as a part of a Debussy tribute.

Bacquet and Lambert will perform Monday pieces by Schumann, Dranishnikova, Tchaikovsky, Poulenc, Rachmaninov and Pasculli.

The concert starts at 9 pm.