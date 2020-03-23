0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyMakedonija.SlajderVideo statement

Freight transport uninterrupted, permits required starting Tuesday

Activities of freight transport companies are returning to normal. Permits are granted without delay. Additionally, there are no major delays in the completion of construction projects, although they are to be expected, Transport and Communications Minister Goran Sugareski said at a news conference Monday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 23 March 2020 13:56
