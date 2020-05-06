Freedom House: North Macedonia notes democratic progress

Skopje, 6 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia notes significant democratic progress, especially in the electoral process and independent media ratings, according to Freedom House’s latest ‘Nations in Transit’ report.

Despite this progress, North Macedonia has retained its transitional or hybrid regime status, meaning its democratic institutions are fragile and challenges regarding political rights and civil liberties persist.

In the region, Kosovo’s ratings have also improved, while democratic standards in Serbia and Montenegro have declined and the countries are no longer categorized as consolidated democracies, but hybrid regimes.

Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina are also considered hybrid regimes and Croatia is the only country to have retained its status of semi-consolidated democracy.