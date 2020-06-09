Franco “Bifo” Berardi’s ‘I Can’t Breathe’ lecture to open CRIC 05

Skopje, 9 June 2020 (MIA) — The fifth CRIC Festival for Critical Culture, which starts at 7 pm with a lecture by renowned Italian philosopher Franco “Bifo” Berardi, will be held online through a series of events organized by Kontrapunkt.

Berardi’s lecture — titled ‘I Can’t Breathe: Respiration Chaos and Poetry’ — will focus on ways of dealing with chaos, “the speed of the info-sphere that the human mind cannot elaborate.”

“The global lockdown and the pandemic have inaugurated the age of chaos,” festival organizers say in an announcement. “The political technique has proven unable to deal with the bio-virus, and is going to prove unable to govern the collapse of the global economy and the spreading civil war that is already on display in the United States of America.”

“Only poetry can deal happily with chaos,” the lecture announcement adds. “Poetry in fact is the transformation of chaos into rhythm.”

Franco “Bifo” Berardi (b. 1949, Bologna) is an Italian communist philosopher, theorist and activist. He was a key figure in the Italian Autonomia movement of the 1970s that embraced the worker’s capacity for social change. His work mainly focuses on the role of the media and information technology within post-industrial capitalism.

Berardi has written more than two dozen books, including The Soul at Work: From Alienation to Autonomy (2009), The Uprising: On Poetry and Finance (2012), and The Second Coming Polity (2019).

He teaches social history of communication at the Accademia di belle arti in Milan, and lives in Bologna.

Other speakers at the festival are:

Julie Reshe, who’ll talk about ‘Spreading the Virus of Love and Death,’ a lecture on “genuine caring, effort, self-sacrifice, and the ability to share the pain and suffering of others.” Her lecture starts at 8 pm on Tuesday, June 16;

Svetlana Slapšak, whose lecture on ‘Legitimizing Socialism’ is scheduled for 7 pm on Tuesday, June 23;

Tomislav Medak, who’ll discuss ‘Pirate Care’ on Thursday, June 25, at 8 pm, and

Alfredo Saad Filho, whose talk on ‘The Three Crises of Global Neoliberalism: The Economy, Democracy and Health’ will be held on Tuesday, June 30, at 8 pm.

All of the lectures are related to the topic of ‘Finitude and Fragile Society – Freedom, Socialism and Secularism,’ the title of this year’s CRIC festival that references prominent Swedish philosopher Martin Hägglund’s seminal work This Life: Secular Faith and Spiritual Freedom.

The book, to be released in Macedonian by Kontrapunkt in July, is a critique of the religious ideal of eternity and reconceives faith as practical, secular commitment.

CRIC (or in Macedonian: KRIK, which means scream) is an acronym for critique, reaction, idea, confrontation. The festival aims to oppose the country’s culture of silence and contribute toward the emancipation and democratization of Macedonian society by promoting critical public dialogue.

The festival’s programming editors are Iskra Geshoska and Artan Sadiku.

Its permanent partners are: MAMA Zagreb Multimedia Institute, kuda.org from Novi Sad, Booksa (Kulturtreger) Zagreb, as well as the okno.mk website.

The CRIC Festival for Critical Culture is supported by Allianz Kulturstiftung, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of North Macedonia, Goethe-Institut Skopje, Goethe-Institut Brüssel, and EU’s Creative Europe. mr/