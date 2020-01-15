Francesca Di Giovanni becomes first woman appointed by Pope as junior foreign affairs minister

Pope Francis has, for the first time, promoted a woman to a junior ministerial post in the Vatican‘s foreign affairs department.

Italy-born Francesca Di Giovanni was appointed Undersecretary for the Section for Relations with States at the Vatican‘s Secretariat of State, a Vatican statement said Wednesday.

Di Giovanni served in the same department in a lower position.

“Yes, actually, it’s the first time a woman has had a managerial position in the Secretariat of State,” she said in an interview with Vatican News.

“The Holy Father has made an unprecedented decision, certainly, which, beyond myself personally, represents an indication of attention towards women.

“But the responsibility is connected to the job, rather than to the fact of being a woman,” she added.