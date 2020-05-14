France’s Sanofi under fire over US access to Covid-19 vaccine

Paris, 14 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has come under fire at home after chief executive Paul Hudson suggested the US would get first access to a vaccine the firm is working on for Covid-19.

The company tried to repair the damage on Thursday, with Sanofi France president Olivier Bogillot telling BFMTV television that “if the Europeans work as quickly as the Americans” in supporting research they could get it at the same time.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio the idea that US citizens could be prioritized for vaccine was “abnormal” but the company had assured her it would be available to all countries.

Hudson told news agency Bloomberg on Wednesday that the US government “has the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk.”

Hudson was cited as saying that the US could be days or weeks ahead of other countries in getting access to the vaccine, and that Europe needed to step up efforts so as not to be left behind.

Sanofi is working on two potential vaccines against the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, one of them in conjunction with US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Sanofi said its US-based production would be mainly for the US market, with sites elsewhere covering Europe and the rest of the world.

The company was having “very constructive conversations” with the European Union, France and Germany to get support similar to that offered by the US, it added.