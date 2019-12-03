France’s Macron reiterates NATO criticism in meeting with Trump

London, 3 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – French President Emmanuel Macron repeats his criticism of NATO during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, arguing that the alliance is “not serious” if discussions centre only on what allies pay, rather than key strategic issues.

“We don’t have the same definition of terrorism around the table. When I look at Turkey they now are fighting against those who fought with us shoulder-to-shoulder against ISIS,” he says, using an acronym for the Islamic State. “This is a strategic issue,” Macron notes.

He acknowledges that for years the United States over-invested in NATO. “But when we speak about NATO it is not just about money,” he adds. “The first first cost we pay is our soliders’ lives,” Macron says, arguing that in that respect, France pays its fair share.

Trump was conciliatory towards Macron at their joint press encounter, after criticizing his remarks about NATO’s “brain death” earlier. The two countries shared “many good ventures,” he said, while playing down their “minor dispute” on trade.