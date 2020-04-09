France hopes for COVID-19 ‘plateau’ as number in intensive care falls

France may have reached a plateau in the COVID-19 epidemic, with the number of patients in intensive care falling for the first time, General Health Director Jerome Salomon says.

France has now recorded 8,044 deaths in hospitals and 4,166 in nursing homes and similar institutions, Salomon says. The deaths in hospitals are up 424 compared to Wednesday, the lowest figure in days.

There are currently 7,066 patients in intensive care, down 82 on Wednesday, Salomon says in his daily briefing.

“We can thus hope for a plateau, but it’s a very high plateau and we must remain prudent,” he warns. “This will obviously have to be confirmed in the coming days.”