France braced for mass protests as unions unite on pension reform

France was braced for massive disruption on Tuesday as moderate trade unions join hardliners for the first time in protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.

The unions are hoping to better the 806,000-strong protests called by the hardliners on Dec. 5, the first day of ongoing strikes against the planned single national pension system.

The renewed union push comes a day after a political blow to Macron when the man he put in charge of the reform had to step down in a row about positions he held outside his government role.

With public transport still crippled on the 13th day of the strike, operators appealed to travelers to postpone their trips.

Paris Orly airport was also affected, with aviation authorities telling airlines to cancel 20 percent of their flights.

But with commuters forewarned of difficulties, there was no repeat of the massive traffic jams that snarled up the region on Monday.

The government says the new pension system will be fairer, with everyone getting the same pension allowance in proportion to their contributions.

Hardline unions say the plans will worsen pension conditions for many workers and should be withdrawn completely.

Moderates object to a decision to raise the minimum age for retiring on a full pension from 62 to 64 for most workers.

The moderates, led by Laurent Berger of France‘s biggest union, the CFDT, say they will consider further action in January if the government does not concede.

But the hardliners are threatening to continue strike action through Christmas, potentially disrupting holiday travel plans.

Junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari promised that everyone with a train booking ahead of Christmas would be able to travel.

However, state railway company SNCF has been restricting bookings since the strikes started.

A search on its website showed trains available from Paris to Nantes and Bordeaux on Friday, but all trains to Lyon between Friday and Sunday either full or canceled.

The company was due to detail its plans for the holiday season later in the day.