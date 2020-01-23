0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

France and Germany celebrate 57th anniversary of Élysée Treaty

The Embassies of France and Germany in Skopje will mark Thursday the 57th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty, signed on January 22, 1963 by President Charles de Gaulle and Chancellor Konrad Adenauer.  

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 23 January 2020 11:31
