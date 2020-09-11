Fourth stimulus package to be defined next week

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – The fourth set of measures will be defined by late next week and will be given to all stakeholders to see how much funds it envisages, said Fatmir Bytyqi.

How much aid will be offered to the citizens and businesses is closely related to the second revision of the budget, which is being planned, the Deputy PM on charge of economic affairs said on Friday.

The fourth coronavirus stimulus package will cover several categories of citizens and aid sectors directly involved in educational processes and care of pre-school children.

“All stimulus packages involve EUR 550 million. So far, nearly EUR 240 million has been distributed to the citizens and businesses. Close to 70 percent has been spent so far from loans to cushion the blow from the crisis in order to improve the budget’s liquidity. At the moment, we are analyzing the needs of the all institutions, the expenditures. Depending on their projections, by the end of next week we will decide how much money the stimulus package will include, but nevertheless it will be significant,” Deputy PM Bytyqi told a news conference.

Next week, he said, the zero interest line of credits through the Development Bank will be launched. Estimated at EUR 31 million and funded by the EU, it is part of the third set of measures.

Bytyqi also said that the medium term debt management strategy will be revised after loans were taken to address the consequences from the coronavirus crisis.