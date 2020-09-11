Fourth set of measures for poorest groups: PM

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – The fourth set of measures will directly support the economy and the citizens, including payment cards for the poorest groups and assistance for businesses. We will also include stimulative measures for reinstatement of dismissed workers, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

PM Zaev told editors and journalists during a Q&A session on the Macedonian Television that the state has the required funds for the fourth set of measures without disrupting the payment of salaries, pensions, welfare, health insurance.

According to him, other decisions will follow if the COVID-19 crisis persists, including further indebtedness.

Regarding the GDP, the PM says contraction in the the second quarter is similar to the European average.

“There was a 0.2 percent growth in Q1 followed by 12.7-percent contraction in Q2. We expect a positive zero in Q3 and growth in Q4. All of this put together would result in 3.2-percent annual drop, which is below the 4-percent contraction projected by the World Bank. This is not a big threat to the country’s financial system,” notes Zaev.