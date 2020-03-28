Fourth coronavirus death in North Macedonia, total tally rises to 241

Skopje, 28 March 2020 (MIA) – A 66-year-old woman from the Struga region died this morning. She tested positive for the coronavirus together with her husband yesterday morning, says the Health Ministry on Saturday.

She is the fourth coronavirus fatality in the country.

She had pre-existing medical conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and chronic lung disease.

“According to her interview with epidemiologists, the family of the deceased paid a visit as guests to Debar before it was put on lockdown on March 13. There, they had a contact with an infected person, a local doctor. After finding out that he was tested positive, the family went into home isolation,” the statement reads.

After starting to show symptoms, it adds, the woman scheduled a coronavirus testing through her family doctor. A sample was taken on March 26 and she got her test results back the next day (March 27).

“Because her health deteriorated quickly, the family doctor ordered that she should be taken to the Ohrid hospital. But, she wasn’t admitted to the hospital yesterday when the test results were done. As a result, the Ministry of Health will investigate the case to look into whether this is a case of medical error,” it says.

In the past 24 hours, 22 new cases of the coronavirus were registered in the country, the Health Ministry says, which brings the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 241 by Saturday at 12 pm.

Most cases are recorded in Skopje (9), followed by Kumanovo (3), Struga (3), Tetovo (2), Debar (2), Prilep (2) and Bitola (1).

So far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (143), Debar (45), Kumanovo (20), Shtip (8), Prilep (8), Tetovo (4), Veles (3), Ohrid (3), Struga (3), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (1) and Bitola (1).