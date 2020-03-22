Fourteen coronavirus testing points to open on Monday

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – As of Monday, 14 coronavirus testing points will operate nationwide, two of which in Skopje.

“Citizens will be tested upon epidemiological indications and prior scheduling by the family doctor,” said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Sunday.

He confirmed earlier information released by the Ministry of Health over the 29 new cases, putting the total number to 114, of which 65 in Skopje, 36 in Debar, 7 in Shtip, two each in Kavadarci and Ohrid, and one each in Gostivar and Kumanovo,