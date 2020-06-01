Four officials self-isolate after coronavirus contact

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski and the PR advisor to the PM, Marjan Zabrchanec are self-isolating after contact with SDSM vice-president Muhamed Zekiri who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor of Chair municipality Visar Ganiu also said he was going in self-isolation after contact with a person who has tested positivie for COVID-19.

Manchevski and Zabrchanec posted on Facebook they will remain in self-isolation following epidemiologists’ recommendations, after both had meetings with Zekiri where all health protocols had been applied.

They urged all people to comply with preventive measures for greater protection.

Deputy PM Carovska said she had taken a coronavirus test that came back negative, and so far she showed no symptoms. She’ll remain in self-isolation until June 9, and continue to perform work duties from home.

Mayor of Chair municipality Ganiu urged people to take greater caution, follow all measures and recommendations and take this issue seriously. He noted the situation didn’t look good at all and could always get worse.

The officials wished a speedy recovery to the Zekiri family, and to all people fighting the coronavirus.