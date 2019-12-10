Four finalists announced for 2020 Denes Young Artist Award

Skopje, 10 December 2019 (MIA) – Ana Jovanovska, Ana Lazarevska, Simona Mancheva, and Elena Chemerska have made the shortlist for the 2020 Denes Young Visual Artist Award, which recognizes artistic achievement and promise in visual artists under 35 years old.

The three-member panel of judges—Verica Kovachevska, Biljana Tanurovska-Kjulavkovski, and Albert Heta—nominated the four artists because their art met the proposed criteria for the Denes Award and stood apart from the rest of the candidates, organizers say.

They point out they received a number of submissions to the contest, which was open from Oct. 15 to Dec. 5, 2019.

In April 2020, one of the four finalists will receive the main prize: a two-month residency in New York, supported by Residency Unlimited.

The Denes Award is given to exceptional artists who produce works “based on critical and aesthetic thinking and action,” according to organizers.

The prize is awarded by the Faculty of Things that Can’t Be Learned in collaboration with the Skopje Center of Contemporary Arts. mr/