Four arrested after drug bust in Krushopek warehouse

One kilogram of cocaine was seized, which was part of a large quantity of drugs with North Macedonia as its final destination, four men arrested, a financial investigation into a company where the drug was found and possible involvement of other people or companies - these are the results of Wednesday's police operation in the village of Krushopek near Skopje.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 20 February 2020 14:44
