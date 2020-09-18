‘Forrest Gump’ author Winston Groom dies aged 77

The author of the novel “Forrest Gump,” upon which the Hollywood film starring Tom Hanks was based, has died at the age of 77, US media reported on Thursday.

Winston Groom died on Wednesday night in his hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, US media cited Mayor Karin Wilson as saying.

“I don’t have any details right now, but he did die [Wednesday] night,” Karin Wilson told CNN. “We are extremely sad to hear this. He is definitely an icon here.”

According to local news outlet AL.com Groom’s life, such as the fact that he served in Vietnam, at times paralleled that of the main character of his 1986 novel, which was turned into a film in 1994 with Hanks in the leading role.