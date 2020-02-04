Former student leader Albin Kurti is Kosovo’s new premier

Kosovo‘s former student leader in protests against Belgrade’s rule, Albin Kurti, on Monday became the young country’s new prime minister after receiving backing from parliament.

Of the 120 lawmakers, 66 backed Kurti and 10 abstained. The rest, from the opposition, boycotted the vote although they had previously participated in an hours-long debate.

Kurti, 44, promised to maintain a tough stance in relation to Serbia and take steps to punish it for the bloodshed and devastation in the war more than two decades ago.

Kurti’s fiercely sovereignist Vetevendosje (VV) controls 29 seats and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) 28 seats in the 120-member legislature. The rest of the votes come from ethnic minority representatives who have a total of 20 guaranteed seats in the legislature.

It took nearly four months of wrangling between the VV and LDK after the October parliamentary elections to forge a governing coalition.

Kurti’s cabinet has 15 ministries and two deputy prime ministers, five of them women.

The VV and the LDK appointed six ministers and one deputy premier each. The three remaining posts were filled by representatives of ethnic minorities, two of them Serbs.

Glauk Konjufca, who resigned as the parliament speaker under the coalition deal, heads the foreign ministry, while Besnik Bislimi is the new finance minister. Both are from the VV.

Kurti, who made his name in Kosovo politics by leading student protests against Belgrade in the 1990s and by serving time for it, promised to hold a hard line in relation to Serbia.

While in opposition, he fiercely protested any concession to Belgrade in EU-brokered normalization talks and wanted recognition of Kosovo‘s independence as the condition for anything else.

“With Serbia we will have full reciprocity in trade, politics and economy. I am ready to lead the talks with Serbia,” he told the parliament on Monday.

He also said that his government will prepare a lawsuit against Serbia for the 1998-99 conflict, when Belgrade responded with a heavy-hand to an insurgency by ethnic Albanians.

The Albanians make up a vast majority in the former province, which declared independence in 2008.

“We will prepare a case against Serbia and file a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice for crimes committed in Kosovo,” Kurti said.

Serbia was already sued by Bosnia at the ICJ for its role in the war in that country. In an ambiguous ruling, it was cleared of charges for genocide, though scolded for not doing enough to prevent it.