Former MPs testify in ’27 April’ case trial

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – Former MPs testified Friday as witnesses in the trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming.

The Parliament’s session on April 27, 2017, at the request of SDSM, has been scheduled to resume on the next day, April 28, witness Stojan Milanov, deputy speaker at the session, told Friday’s hearing. He added that the request had been accepted by the parliament speaker at the time, Trajko Veljanovski, who is now charged in the trial.

“I claim under full responsibility I haven’t had any information about what happened on April 27. There was also no organization from Kratovo, by the Socialist Party of Macedonia, for April 27,” said Milanov, who is a current MP in Parliament.

He added that in his experience as MP, he couldn’t remember a debate on a certain item in Parliament being interrupted only to continue with another item on agenda.

Former VMRO-DPMNE MP Boris Zmejkovski gave a similar statement as a witness in the court on Friday. According to him, he had only once attended protests organized by “For United Macedonia.”

“I supported those protests at the time. I only attended once. I’ve had no contact with the individuals Spiro Ristovski and Mile Janakievski,” Zmejkovski said.

The current Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was to take a stand as a witness during Friday’s hearing, but due to obligations he would testify at some next hearing.

Judge Ilija Trpkov presides over the trial.

Former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanoski, ex-transport minister Mile Janakieski, ex-education minister Spiro Ristovski, and former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence director Vladimir Atanasovski are charged in the trial with “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security.”